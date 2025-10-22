Vaani Kapoor says Happy birthday Mumma to the 'woman who made everything feel possible'

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor wished Happy birthday to her 'Mumma' - the woman who made everything feel possible in her life.

The 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram account and posted a throwback family photo from her childhood days. The old picture showed little Vaani posing with her parents, Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor, with her brother Trilok Kapoor by her side.

Wishing her mother on her special day, Vaani wrote on the photo-sharing app, "For the woman who made everything feel possible. Happy birthday Mumma (sic)", along with red heart and sparkle emojis.

In the meantime, Vaani voiced her concern regarding the worsening air quality in Delhi post Diwali. She expressed hope that next year, there’s a way to celebrate the festival“without dimming the air we breathe.”

Vaani took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she woke up to the alarming AQI touching 447 in New Delhi.

“Woke up to Delhi's AQI touching 447, one of the highest in the world today. Maybe next year, we find a way to celebrate without dimming the air we breathe," she penned.

Talking about her professional commitments, Vaani will next be seen in "Badtameez Gill" made under the direction of Navjot Gulati. She will be seen sharing the screen with Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary in her next.

Backed by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, and Akshad Ghone, under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, "Badtameez Gill" will see camera work by Piyush Puty.

Vaani also has Sonali Rattan Deshmukh's "Sarvgunn Sampann" in the making. The core cast of the drama will also see Akshat Dixit, Brijendra Kala, Arya Kumar, Prayrak Mehta, Chetan Swaroop Mishra, Shweta Pasricha, Namik Paul, Ishwak Singh, Geeta Tyagi and Raghubir Yadav.

--IANS

pm/