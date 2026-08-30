Uzbekistan confers its highest honour 'Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order on PM Modi

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan's highest honour, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

This marked another addition to the growing list of highest honours for PM Modi bestowed on him globally.

PM Modi has received over 30 prestigious international honours, making him the most internationally decorated Indian leader in history. This total spans state decorations, scholastic awards, and environmental accolades from nations and organisations across the globe.

In July, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conferred the country's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', upon PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary, West, Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George and other officials were present during the meeting.

Prior to the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Tashkent. President Mirziyoyev received PM Modi, and both leaders warmly greeted each other.

PM Modi also witnessed a special yoga session featuring 52 practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

He shared glimpses of the Yoga session on his X account, saying, "Namaste, you all have showcased excellent Yoga performance today. People of all ages are present here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with Yoga. Many congratulations."

Sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "Uzbekistan loves Yoga!"

The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to PM Modi's engagement and highlighted Yoga's growing popularity in Uzbekistan. The participants included six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit on Saturday. He thanked the Uzbek President for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day state visit to the Central Asian nation.

--IANS

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