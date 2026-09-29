September 29, 2026 9:55 AM हिंदी

Uttarakhand Premier League: Dehradun Warriors defeat USN Indians by 52 runs

Uttarakhand Premier League: Dehradun Warriors defeat USN Indians by 52 runs

Dehradun, Sep 29 (IANS) Dehradun Warriors registered a comprehensive 52-run victory over USN Indians in the Uttarakhand Premier League match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Batting first, Dehradun Warriors posted a formidable 204/5 in 20 overs before restricting the USN Indians to 152/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Batting first, Dehradun Warriors posted a formidable 204/5 in 20 overs before restricting the USN Indians to 152/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

USN Indians captain Naveen Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first, but the Dehradun Warriors batters proved the decision wrong with an aggressive start.

Opening batter and captain Kunal Chandela, along with Sanskar Rawat, gave their team a strong foundation with a brisk opening partnership.

Sanskar Rawat smashed a blistering 62 off just 33 balls, including nine fours and one six. Captain Kunal Chandela anchored the innings with a captain’s knock of 70 off 50 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes. In the final stages, Neeraj Singh Rathore added an unbeaten 45 off 25 balls, while Purvansh Dhruv remained unbeaten on 12 off four deliveries to take Dehradun Warriors to 204.

For USN Indians, Rahul D. Nah and Rohit Singh Dangwal claimed two wickets each, conceding 41 and 42 runs respectively.

Chasing a daunting target of 205, USN Indians got off to a disastrous start. Dehradun Warriors pacer Devendra Singh Bora produced a devastating opening spell, dismantling the USN Indians top order. With just 11 runs on the board, four key batters Sachin Bhati (0), Piyush Joshi (3), Harsh Rana (7) and Vishal Dangwal (0) had already returned to the pavilion.

Following the early setbacks, Aditya Sethi and Abhishek Dafauti attempted to rebuild the innings. Aditya Sethi scored a fighting 54 off 36 balls, including three fours and three sixes, while Abhishek Dafauti remained unbeaten on 48 off 34 balls. Rahul D. Nah also contributed 24 runs off 14 balls in the lower order, but their efforts were not enough to take USN Indians over the line.

For the Dehradun Warriors, Devendra Singh Bora was the standout and most economical bowler, claiming three wickets for just 10 runs in his three overs. Aditya Rawat also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets for 32 runs just like we see in international matches.

--IANS

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