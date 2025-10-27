Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Kunjapuri Tourism and Development fair, makes key announcements

Dehradun, Oct 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the nine-day-long Shri Kunjapuri Tourism Development Fair and also made key announcements regarding the beautification of temples, buildings, roads and canals in the vicinity.

He paid tributes to the martyrs at the Freedom Struggle Martyrs Memorial and also inaugurated the development exhibition.

Congratulating everyone on the launch of the festival, the Chief Minister said that the fair is a symbol of folk faith, cultural heritage, and glorious tradition.

“This fair, organised for years, has been continuously providing momentum to trade, tourism, and regional development,” he stated while sharing pictures of the fair on his social media handle.

He said, “Our culture is not merely a matter of customs; it is a positive ideology that inspires us in new ways.”

The Chief Minister added that his government is committed to the development of Uttarakhand and is continuously working to preserve religious sites and preserve its identity.

Acknowledging that migration remains a major problem, he said that significant plans are underway to curb it, strengthen the local economy, and promote tourism. He highlighted the promotion of local products on both domestic and international platforms and explained how policies like the Farm Machinery Bank, Film Policy, Apple Mission, and Homestays are working to strengthen the local economy.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

“By implementing strong anti-plagiarism law, over 26,000 youth have been provided transparent employment in the last four years,” he said and also mentioned that initiatives like prevention of religious conversions and demolition of illegal encroachments have gone a long way in restoring people’s confidence in governance.

Uttarakhand Minister of Forest and Technical Education Subodh Uniyal said that the Maa Kunjapuri Fair not only promotes the state’s culture and tradition but also provides a big platform to get acquainted with the culture of the country and the state.

“This fair is continuously moving forward towards sports and development with the cooperation of all,” he said.

--IANS

mr/uk