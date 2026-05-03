Uttarakhand: CM Dhami hears public grievances, orders time-bound redressal

Dehradun, May 3 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday held a public hearing at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at his official residence, where he listened to grievances of people who had arrived from various districts of the state.

During the public hearing, a large number of citizens raised issues related to roads, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, education, land disputes, and other matters of public interest.

The Chief Minister assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed promptly and effectively.

Directing officials from the Chief Minister's Office and other concerned departments, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that all complaints received during the hearing must be acted upon on a priority basis.

He instructed authorities to ensure regular monitoring of each case and warned against any negligence or unnecessary delay in resolving public grievances.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to immediately forward complaints to the respective departments and ensure their time-bound disposal.

He directed that complainants should be informed about the action taken on their issues, underlining the need for transparency and accountability in governance.

Highlighting the importance of such outreach programmes, Chief Minister Dhami said that public hearings serve as an effective bridge between the state government and the people.

"These platforms help the government understand ground-level challenges and take appropriate decisions for their resolution," he added.

Reiterating his government's commitment to public welfare, good governance, and inclusive development, the Chief Minister said that ensuring timely resolution of citizens' problems remains a top priority.

He added that special focus is being given to extending the benefits of development schemes to remote and border areas of the state.

Chief Minister Dhami also noted that officials have been given strict instructions to ensure that government schemes and services are delivered in a simple, transparent, and time-bound manner, in line with public expectations.

Meanwhile, noted film actress Himani Shivpuri met the Chief Minister and expressed appreciation for the improved arrangements for pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra in the state.

She said that the state administration appears fully prepared to facilitate smooth travel for devotees.

Anganwadi workers present at the hearing also thanked Chief Minister Dhami for his positive response to their demands and expressed hope for early resolution of their issues.

--IANS

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