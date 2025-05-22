May 22, 2025 9:12 PM हिंदी

Usha Uthup's 'Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai' is a celebration of life after 60

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Iconic singer Usha Uthup believes that age should not be a barrier when it comes to passion and self-expression. Keeping with the spirit, Uthup has lent her voice to the anthem celebrating life After 60, "Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai".

Powered by GenS Life, a startup redefining the narrative around aging, the anthem focuses on the message that life can still be fruitful post60.

Talking about "Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai", Uthup said, “The concept of 'Kahaani Abhi Baaki Hai' deeply resonated with me. I have always believed that age should never be a barrier to creativity, passion, or self-expression. Singing this anthem gave voice to countless individuals who continue to live with purpose and vitality well beyond the age of 60.”

GenS Life founder, Meenakshi Menon added, “At GenS Life, we wanted to spotlight real people whose stories have been overlooked. This anthem is a celebration of the richness of life after 60 full of purpose, creativity, and unfiltered joy. Every person in the video embodies this truth in their own unique way.”

Composer Shameer Tandon shared, “We created a sound that is grounded in authenticity. It blends nostalgia with a modern, uplifting energy, mirroring the spirit of those embracing their second innings with dignity and pride.”

The video of the anthem has some vibrant 60+ individuals, each sharing their journey and spirit.

With soundscape by acclaimed composer Shameer Tandon, the anthem has been envisioned by Meenakshi Menon.

Uthup's playback journey began with singing at nightclubs in Kolkata. She stood out with her deep, and velvety voice.

Over the years, she went on to deliver hits like "Hari Om Hari" (Pyaara Dushman, 1980), "Ramba Ho" (Armaan, 1981), "One Two Cha Cha Cha" (Shalimar, 1978), and "Darling" ( 7 Khoon Maaf, 2011), among others.

She has also been awarded Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music.

