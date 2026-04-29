Used nail to fix a broken stick: U18 hockey striker opens up on journey from Seoni to national stage

Bhopal, April 29 (IANS) In the recently concluded 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, one name stood out on the scoring charts: Nausheen Naz. The 15-year-old striker from Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, was the tournament's most clinical finisher, ending the campaign as the top scorer with an incredible nine goals.

Currently attending the U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI Bhopal, Nausheen’s rise to the national stage is a testament to her resilience. Her journey is defined by a fierce determination to overcome financial hardship and deep-seated social prejudices.

For Nausheen, starting hockey was about resourcefulness rather than having the best gear. Inspired by her elder sister, Tahoor Naz, a 10-year-old Nausheen was desperate to play but lacked a hockey stick.

“I told my sister I wanted to play, but we didn't have the money for a stick. I found a broken one at the ground and brought it home. I took it to a local blacksmith and used a nail to fix the pieces together so that I could play. I practiced with that repaired stick for a whole year before I finally received a proper one from a day-boarding program,” Nausheen recalls.

Coming from a humble background, Nausheen’s journey was further challenged by financial instability. Her father has worked as a vegetable seller and a truck driver, and currently helps transfer cartons to support the family. Beyond the finances, Nausheen had to fight a social battle in her hometown.

“I come from a very poor family, and in my community, few people encouraged girls to play sports. People would say that girls shouldn't step out to play. It became so difficult that I actually stopped playing for two years and helped my father sell vegetables,” she shares.

It was her mother’s unwavering support that eventually brought her back to the field. “My mother stood by me. She told my father that he should support his daughter's passion and not listen to what others say. Because of her, I was able to join the Gwalior Women's Hockey Academy and eventually make it to this camp.”

Highlighting the importance of the tournament, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, Nausheen added, “This competition is a vital platform for young players like us. It gives us the opportunity to showcase our talent and grow in the sport. Playing on this stage has given me the belief that I can achieve my dreams if I keep working hard.”

Now training under the guidance of former Indian Captain Rani Rampal at the Bhopal camp, Nausheen is focused on perfecting the basics. For a girl who has often had to borrow shoes from teammates when her own wore out, training with her idol is a life-changing experience.

“I have learned so much from Rani ma’am. She explains things so clearly—like how to stop the ball properly while on the run and how to keep it hard on the move. I want to become like her; she has played at the highest level and knows exactly what we need to reach the next step,” says the young striker.

Despite the challenges of living in a rented house and managing with limited resources, Nausheen’s focus remains unshaken as she eyes a spot in the team for the U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026.

“My goal is to play for India so that I can support my parents and make sure my father doesn't have to work this hard anymore. I want to show everyone that if you have the heart to play, no obstacle can stop you.”

--IANS

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