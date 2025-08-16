USA seal final spot for 2026 ICC U19 Men's World Cup

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The United States of America (USA) have become the 16th and final team to qualify for the 2026 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Led by wicketkeeper-batter Arjun Mahesh, the USA side dominated the Americas Qualifier on home soil in Rydal, Georgia, securing qualification with a game to spare. They sealed their place in the tournament after an unbeaten run in the double round-robin event, well ahead of their final game against Canada on August 16.

USA set the tone for their World Cup qualification with a 65-run win over neighbours Canada, before emphatic victories against Bermuda and Argentina put them firmly in control at the halfway stage.

Their bowlers dominated again in a second win over Bermuda on matchday four, before dismissing Argentina for just 34 and cruising to a nine-wicket victory. That result lifted the USA to 10 points and ensured an unassailable lead ahead of their final clash against Canada.

At the top of the order, Amrinder Singh Gill has been the standout batter for the USA with 199 runs in three innings, while spinners Ansh Rai and Sahir Bhatia have impressed with seven wickets apiece.

The line-up for the 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup had ten teams earning automatic qualifications, including hosts Zimbabwe, defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the West Indies. From regional qualifications, Tanzania, USA, Afghanistan, Japan and Scotland sealed their spots for the competition.

The main event will see 16 teams, divided into four groups of four each. The top three sides from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, while the fourth-placed teams will contest placement matches - with those from Groups A and D facing off, while those from Groups B and C will meet each other.

In the Super Six stage, the qualifiers from Groups A and D will combine into one group, while teams from Groups B and C will form the other. Each side will carry forward points, wins and net run rate earned against fellow Super Six qualifiers, and play two further matches against teams from the opposite group that finished in a different position.

For example, the team finishing A1 will only play D2 and D3, while A2 will meet D1 and D3, and so on. The top two teams from each Super Six group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the title clash.

--IANS

nr/ab