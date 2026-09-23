US unveils $31 million Nepal flood aid package

Washington, Sep 23 (IANS) The United States announced plans to provide an additional $31 million for Nepal’s recovery from devastating floods, including funding for permanent bridges, humanitarian assistance and US-made drones.

The announcement came as about 70 Americans remained unaccounted for following the disaster.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker announced the proposed assistance during a meeting with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York, according to the State Department.

Hooker conveyed US sympathies to those affected by the floods, including the families of Americans whose whereabouts remained unknown.

The largest component of the package is $13 million for US-made drones intended to strengthen Nepal’s ability to respond to future disasters and support recovery operations.

The State Department did not provide details about the type or number of drones under consideration. It also did not identify the US manufacturers that could supply them.

Washington also plans to work with Congress to provide $10 million for permanent, custom-built bridges. The bridges will be sourced from an American company, the department said.

The proposed bridges are intended to restore transport links damaged by the flooding and improve regional connectivity in affected areas. Roads and bridges are particularly important in Nepal, where difficult mountain terrain can leave communities isolated after floods and landslides.

Another $8 million will be directed towards water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as shelter, protection and livelihood assistance.

Part of that allocation will support winterisation programmes for communities facing colder weather without adequate housing or infrastructure.

The State Department said the new announcement would raise total US assistance for Nepal’s flood response and recovery to more than $36 million.

“The United States will continue to work closely with the Government of Nepal to identify and deliver additional assistance where it is most needed,” the department said.

Tuesday’s meeting took place on the sidelines of high-level diplomatic engagements in New York, where world leaders and senior officials had gathered for the United Nations General Assembly.

The flood disaster has also prompted an effort by US authorities to locate American citizens caught in the affected areas. Earlier reports said some Americans had reached safety, but the new State Department statement said approximately 70 remained unaccounted for.

--IANS

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