US senators oppose Israeli E1 settlement plan

Washington, Aug 29 (IANS) Thirty Democratic US senators have urged the Israeli government to withdraw tenders for 1,234 housing units in the E1 settlement project, warning that construction would further undermine prospects for a Palestinian state.

The group included Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, along with senior members of committees dealing with foreign affairs, defence and intelligence.

The senators also called on the Trump administration to consider targeted sanctions against individuals and organisations involved in settlement expansion and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

“Construction in the E1 area would sever East Jerusalem from major Palestinian population centers and make a viable contiguous Palestinian state under a two-state solution far harder to achieve,” the senators said in a joint statement.

“For decades, Republican and Democratic administrations have recognized that development in E1 would seriously jeopardize the prospects for a Palestinian state. That concern remains just as urgent today,” they said.

The statement was led by Senators Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff of California.

Other signatories included Jeanne Shaheen, Jeff Merkley, Tim Kaine, Chris Coons, Cory Booker, Chris Van Hollen, Jacky Rosen, Patty Murray, Jack Reed, Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Ed Markey, Tammy Baldwin, Martin Heinrich, Elizabeth Warren, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto, Mark Kelly and Peter Welch also joined the appeal.

The lawmakers linked their opposition to the proposed construction with broader concerns about restrictions on Palestinian movement, economic conditions and violence in the occupied West Bank.

“At a time when settler violence — including violence against Palestinian Americans — is reaching unprecedented levels in the West Bank and severe restrictions continue to constrain Palestinian movement and the Palestinian economy, moving forward with construction in E1 risks further destabilizing the West Bank and making a negotiated resolution even more difficult,” they said.

The senators urged Israel to cancel the tenders and take action against those responsible for violence.

“We urge the Israeli government to immediately rescind these tenders, halt settlement expansion in the West Bank, and take urgent action to rein in settler violence,” their statement said.

They warned that continuing the project could damage Israel’s international position and its long-term security.

The lawmakers also pressed President Donald Trump’s administration to use authorities available to the US government.

“We also urge the Trump administration to make full use of its existing authorities, including targeted sanctions on individuals and entities,” they said.

The appeal followed an earlier initiative involving 45 senators who urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb settler violence and settlement expansion in the West Bank.

“The United States must remain committed to a two-state solution that delivers lasting peace and security for both the Jewish, democratic State of Israel and for a future Palestinian state,” the senators said. “Construction in E1 would take us further away from that goal.”

E1 is a strategically located tract of land east of Jerusalem, between the city and the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim. Palestinians and opponents of the project argue that extensive construction there would disrupt territorial links between the northern and southern parts of the West Bank.

--IANS

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