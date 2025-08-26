August 26, 2025 7:45 PM हिंदी

US remains committed to work with India, collaborate in energy, economic growth: US Embassy official

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Amid global geopolitical and supply chain volatility, Xiabing Feng, Principal Commercial Officer, US Embassy in India on Tuesday said that the US is committed to collaborate with India in terms of exporting high-quality products and services for India to achieve energy security and economic growth.

Addressing the “3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce”, the top official of the US Embassy in the national capital also noted that collaboration between both the countries can drive transformative change in the global energy space.

"As we look into the future the United States remains committed to working with India through the export of high quality work-class products and services, to help India achieve its goals of energy security and economic growth," Feng said.

In line with India's energy security goals, the US can be a key partner in oil & gas and nuclear power space.

"As we meet at this critical structure, the global energy landscape is undergoing profound transformation. Geopolitical instability, the markets, the destructions in supply chains,” she said.

“Have exposed vulnerability and underscore the interest in ensuring that we operate secure energy systems for our economies," she added.

The top official notes that the US can be a major supplier of oil and liquefied natural gas to India.

She noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, both Prime Minister Modi and the US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their roles as leading consumer and producer in shaping the global energy markets and assured commitment for bilateral energy security partnership, including oil, gas and nuclear energy.

"The United States and India share a commitment to diversify energy resources and enhancing infrastructure. By elaborating American expertise in natural gas, nuclear energy and emerging energy technologies the United States can support India's ambitious goals for energy security and grid modernisation," Feng said while adding that US companies to sell products and also partner with India players both in terms energy security and grid modernisation.

