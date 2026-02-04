US rallies highlight violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) Peaceful awareness rallies were held across 25 cities in the United States over the past few days despite severe winter conditions, drawing attention to the violence faced by Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Amid freezing temperatures, snow, and icy roads, participants gathered at city halls and civic centers to show solidarity with victims of religiously targeted violence, with the organizers describing the effort as non-partisan and humanitarian.

Community members, faith leaders, and concerned citizens observed moments of silence and offered prayers. They also issued peaceful calls for the protection of vulnerable minorities, according to a media release.

From the Midwest to the East and West Coasts, participants raised awareness about reported incidents of lynching, arson, sexual violence, and targeted killings.

The nationwide initiative was coordinated by Daipayan Deb, Deepti Mahajan, Geeta Sikand, and Divya Jain.

“These rallies were peaceful, dignified, and humanitarian in purpose,” said Daipayan Deb, one of the four national organizers. The two others are Deepti Mahajan and Geeta Sikand.

Mahajan said the gatherings were driven by compassion, not politics. “This was about standing up for human dignity, not politics. When innocent lives are targeted, compassion must be louder than fear or inconvenience,” she said.

Sikand said the rallies reflected unity across communities and faiths. She said Bangladeshi Hindu Americans who attended expressed deep concern about the survival of Hindus amid ongoing violence in Bangladesh. She also said the complacency of the Bangladesh government was worrying, as it has not effectively addressed the safety of Hindus and other minorities.

Jain described the events as a quiet but powerful show of resolve. “What we witnessed today was quiet strength—prayer, presence, and purpose—demonstrating that awareness begins with showing up,” she said.

In several cities, local elected officials and civic leaders attended the gatherings or formally acknowledged them. Organizers said this underscored the importance of peaceful civic expression and community-led efforts in highlighting global human-rights concerns.

Each rally followed a straightforward, peaceful format. Participants held brief prayers and observed a one-minute silence in memory of the victims. Short remarks emphasized non-violence and human dignity. In some cities, symbolic car rallies were also organized in compliance with local laws and public-safety rules.

Organizers said the nationwide action was not a one-time event. They said it was part of an ongoing effort to promote awareness and dialogue until violence against innocent civilians ends.

