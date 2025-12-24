US lawmakers warn 'public charge' rule risks H-1B green cards

Washington, Dec 24, (IANS) A group of 127 US lawmakers has urged the Trump Administration to withdraw its proposed overhaul of the "public charge" rule, asserting that this would inject uncertainty into the legal immigration system, particularly for those families who are moving from H-1B visas to Green Cards.

As many as 110 Congressmen and 17 Senators, in a letter, called on the Department of Homeland Security to abandon the proposal and retain the existing 2022 public charge regulations, arguing that the current framework provides clarity, fairness, and consistency for immigrant families and adjudicators.

"The proposed public charge rule will lead to mass uncertainty, disparate and arbitrary outcomes for individuals applying for permanent status or admission into our country, and undue harm to US citizens," the lawmakers said in their letter dated December 19, a copy of which was released on Tuesday.

The letter was led in the House by Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Grace Meng, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat, Democratic Women's Caucus Chair Teresa Leger Fernandez, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke, and Rep. Robert Menendez, and in the Senate by Senators Mazie Hirono, Alex Padilla, and Cory Booker.

Three Indian American Congressmen, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal, signed the letter.

The Trump administration proposal would rescind the clear 2022 public charge regulations and replace them with what lawmakers described as vague and undefined standards, leaving future determinations to shifting "policy and interpretive tools".

The letter warns that such an approach would invite arbitrary decision-making, create fear among immigrant families, and erode trust in the legal immigration system.

In the letter, the lawmakers said that by discarding the existing framework without establishing a lawful replacement, the proposal would create immediate uncertainty for families seeking adjustment of status, including refugees, survivors of domestic violence or trafficking, and children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned -- groups Congress has long sought to shield from punitive public charge treatment.

"The chilling effects triggered by expansions of public charge interpretation are well-documented and severe," the lawmakers wrote. Research shows that confusion around past public charge restrictions led large numbers of eligible immigrant families, including those with US citizen children, to forgo health insurance, nutrition supports, and early childhood programs vital to healthy development, they said.

The letter argues that the proposal contradicts long-standing interpretations of the Immigration and Nationality Act and risks discriminatory and uneven application of the law. Lawmakers also raised concerns that DHS could rely on undefined or potentially unlawful data-sharing practices with other government agencies, further undermining transparency and accountability in immigration adjudications.

Members warned that fear-driven policies would not only harm immigrant households but also shift costs to state and local governments. Reduced participation in preventive healthcare and nutrition programs, they said, would likely increase uncompensated emergency care, worsen child health outcomes, and strain public health systems.

The concerns outlined in the letter have particular resonance for employment-based immigrants who face lengthy waits for permanent residency, a group dominated by Indian nationals navigating the H-1B-to-green-card process.

For Indian nationals, who account for the largest share of employment-based green card backlogs, the warning about "mass uncertainty" is especially significant. Many Indian professionals remain on H-1B or other temporary visas for extended periods -- often well over a decade -- while waiting for permanent residency, raising US-citizen children along the way.

Lawmakers said ambiguity over how DHS might assess past or lawful use of benefits could discourage families from seeking assistance they are legally entitled to receive.

