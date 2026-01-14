US hosts APEC supply chain roundtable in Mexico City

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) As part of its push for more fair and balanced trade with APEC partners, the United States hosted a regional roundtable of the APEC Alliance for Supply Chain Connectivity (A2C2) in Mexico City.

Attended by government officials from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies and private sector experts, the meeting discussed ways to strengthen supply chain resilience across the Asia-Pacific region, the State Department said.

This roundtable expanded on work carried out during the APEC 2025 Third Senior Officials Meeting in Incheon, South Korea, where members prioritized expanding participation and recommended new approaches to engaging the private sector.

The Regional Roundtable builds on the United States' description of a long history of American leadership in promoting supply chain resilience through APEC and the A2C2 initiative.

By promoting secure, resilient and diverse supply chains, US officials said businesses can benefit from improved connectivity, expanded opportunities across the region and a greater ability to recover quickly when disruptions occur.

The roundtable featured public-private dialogue and coordination, with participants identifying regional and global best practices for supply chain digitalization. Discussions also focused on how those practices could be put into operation within domestic systems.

US officials said the effort is intended to benefit consumers and businesses in the United States and across the Asia-Pacific region by improving efficiency and reliability in cross-border trade.

Private sector representatives and APEC government experts discussed the digitalization of trade and customs procedures. The discussions emphasized coordination between governments and industry to ensure that digital reforms are practical and effective across different economies.

Established in 2014, the APEC Alliance for Supply Chain Connectivity serves as an advisory channel for stakeholders, including experts from APEC economies, companies, industry associations, multilateral institutions and non-governmental organizations. The group contributes to APEC’s broader supply chain connectivity initiative.

