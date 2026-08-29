US charges 293 in Arizona immigration cases

Washington, Aug 29 (IANS) US federal prosecutors charged 293 people with immigration-related offences in Arizona during a week-long enforcement operation, including alleged unlawful entry, re-entry after removal and migrant smuggling.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said the cases were filed during operations conducted from August 22 through August 28.

Prosecutors filed 149 cases involving people accused of unlawfully re-entering the United States after having previously been removed.

Another 132 people were charged with entering the country illegally. The government also filed 11 cases against 12 people accused of transporting or smuggling migrants into or within Arizona.

Among the cases highlighted by prosecutors was that of Jesus Antonio Madrigal, who was charged by criminal complaint on August 24 with one count of transporting a person allegedly present in the country illegally.

Border Patrol agents first observed a Honda Accord travelling south on Federal Route 19 on August 21, prosecutors said. The road runs between Sells, Arizona, and the US-Mexico border.

Agents later saw the same vehicle travelling north and attempted to stop it for an immigration inspection, according to the complaint.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and travelled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while agents pursued the car.

Border Patrol personnel at an immigration checkpoint on State Route 86 deployed spike strips and disabled the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Madrigal, while a passenger in the back seat was identified as a Mexican citizen allegedly present in the United States illegally, prosecutors said.

In a separate case, Jabari Kaleem Mims was charged on August 24 with transporting a person allegedly in the country illegally for profit.

Border Patrol camera operators saw a BMW stopped near Border Road on August 22 and watched one person enter the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Agents attempted to follow the car after it passed their position. The driver allegedly ran a stop sign, accelerated and failed to yield when agents tried to stop him.

Camera operators maintained visual contact and saw the vehicle stop. One person left the BMW and ran into nearby brush.

Agents later found that person and identified him as a Mexican citizen allegedly present in the country illegally, the Justice Department said. Mims eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

Federal prosecutors also charged Jose Manuel Arenas-Pinzon on August 23 with re-entry after removal.

The government said Arenas-Pinzon had previously been removed from the United States on June 2, 2021, after being convicted in Arizona state court of transporting dangerous drugs for sale.

He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case, according to the release.

The US Attorney’s Office stressed that the new cases contain allegations that must be proved in court.

“A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” it said.

--IANS

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