Urvashi Rautela sets the stage on fire during her performance in Jeddah kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela won several hearts with her graceful performance in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Kingdom - for which she was paid a whopping 7 crores in Indian currency.

Elated about the experience, Urvashi said: "I feel immensely proud and humbled to be the first Indian female artist to perform in the heart of Saudi Arabia Jeddah for hope & joy along with Haifa Wehbe. This moment is not just mine, it belongs to every Indian woman who dares to dream beyond boundaries."

"To represent my country on such a prestigious international stage, in a land so rich with culture and history, is an honor I will carry forever. This is more than a performance, it’s a cultural bridge, a statement of empowerment, and a celebration of global unity through art," she added.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Urvashi was seen setting the stage on fire with her flowless moves, while the crowd cheered her on.

Urvashi looked as stunning as ever in a black and silver outfit with complementary makeup and huge silver earrings.

Treating the netizens with a video of her powerful performance on Instagram, Urvashi wrote, "MARHABA JEDDAH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA 🇸🇦 PURE LAND I LOVE YOU . SHUKRAN FOR ULTRA ROYAL WELCOME FOR MY FAMILY & MY @teamurvashirautelaofficial FOR OUR FIRST SHOW Custom Diamond SAUDI KAFTAN : @reemaljesmi."

Talking about her forthcoming projects, Urvashi will next be a part of "Indian 3". With Kamal Haasan as the lead, the much-anticipated sequel will be made under the direction of S Shankar.

The former beauty queen has also been roped in for "Kasoor 2", opposite Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Her exciting lineup further includes "Baap", alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, "Inspector Avinash 2" with Randeep Hooda, and "Black Rose".

