Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who made a dazzling appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, couldn’t hold back her emotions as she spoke about her wheelchair-bound mother.

The actress opened up about how difficult it was to attend the prestigious event without her mother by her side. Holding back tears, Urvashi revealed that her mother, who is now confined to a wheelchair following a tragic accident, has remained her biggest source of strength. The Sanam Re actress shared, “My heart carries a profound story of resilience, inspired by the unwavering spirit of my beloved mother. Despite a tragic accident that confined her to a wheelchair, her love for me remains boundless, a radiant beacon of hope that pierces through life’s darkest moments.”

Rautela added, “With her words, she weaves a tapestry of wisdom, urging me to rise above negativity, to keep my eyes fixed on my dreams, and to embrace the beauty of life’s brighter hues. She reminds me that, as an outsider, I dared to chase my ambitions and turned them into reality—a testament to perseverance and courage. I’ve learned that scaling the peaks of success is not a single leap but a journey of relentless effort, practice, and fearless experimentation. Each step forward is a tribute to her teachings. My deepest wish is for her swift recovery, so we may once again embark on adventures together, hand in hand, as we did in the magical streets of Paris. Those cherished moments—blending work with the warmth of mother-daughter bonding—remain etched in my soul, fueling my longing to relive them soon.”

The actress went on to state, “With unwavering optimism and a heart full of gratitude, I look to the future, praying for her strength and our shared travels. My mother’s love is my greatest inspiration, and I strive to honor her by living with purpose, resilience, and an unyielding belief in the power of positivity. Together, we will conquer mountains and create memories that shine as brightly as the stars.”

At the glittering, star-studded award ceremony, the actress made a stunning statement in a custom black Taffeta Couture gown. Featuring an enchanting silhouette and an illusion bodice, the elegant ensemble was crafted by renowned bridal couturier Naja Saade.

Sharing her photos on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “78th Cannes Film Festival "O Agente Secreto" Red Carpet Custom Black Taffeta @najasaade Couture dress Celestial dance and mystical silhouette with an illusion bodice and an overlapping draped taffeta.”

--IANS

ps/