Urvashi Rautela claims her luggage was stolen from London airport during Wimbledon, gets trolled

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela claimed that her luggage was stolen from the Gatwick airport in London during Wimbledon 2025.

Seeking urgent help to get her bag back, the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actress uploaded a picture of her baggage tag and ticket from her Emirates flight on her Instagram account.

Urvashi further wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it."

As soon as the post was shared, several netizens started trolling Urvashi, calling it a publicity gimmick.

An Insta user wrote, "The so called "GODDESS OF BEAUTY" and "BOLLYWOOD DIVA" crying over a lost dior bag?? That's pretty cheap i guess!!"

Another one shared, "Why are you tagging Wimbledon & doir? Simply tagging airlines."

The third comment read, "First Indian to lose baggage returning from Wimbledon!"

Taking a dig at Urvashi's several Labubu dolls, which she flaunted during Wimbledon, a cybercitizen penned, "Maybe your labubus took it".

On another note, Urvashi recently delivered a graceful performance in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Kingdom- for which she charged a whopping 7 crores.

Talking about her experience, Urvashi said: "I feel immensely proud and humbled to be the first Indian female artist to perform in the heart of Saudi Arabia Jeddah for hope & joy along with Haifa Wehbe. This moment is not just mine, it belongs to every Indian woman who dares to dream beyond boundaries."

"To represent my country on such a prestigious international stage, in a land so rich with culture and history, is an honor I will carry forever. This is more than a performance, it’s a cultural bridge, a statement of empowerment, and a celebration of global unity through art," the 'Pagalpanti' actress added.

