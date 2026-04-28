Urvashi Dholakia’s 11 year-old ‘baby boy’ Jaeger passes away; actress calls it ‘unbearable pain’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Television actress Urvashi Dholakia seems to be grief-stricken and heartbroken after her 11-year-old pet husky, Jaeger passed away.

The actress took to her social media to express her sorrow, penning an emotional note in memory of her beloved ‘baby boy’.

Sharing a picture of her husky peacefully sleeping, Urvashi wrote,

“My heart aches now that you are resting with the Angels and the silence you’ve left behind feels heavier than words can carry. You were our comfort, joy and a constant presence that made even the simplest days feel full. But even in this unbearable pain, I hold on to the love you gave so effortlessly, knowing it will stay with me long after you’re gone.

Till we meet again my Baby Boy Love you Always & Forever JAEGER DHOLAKIA 26-4-2015 to 26-4-2026.”

In another heartbreaking post, she shared what seemed to be one of the last pictures of Jaeger, captioning it as, “Last Goodbye, didn’t know this was going to be ur last pose for my camera

Forever in my heart u will be my gunda baby.”

The actress has been also sharing glimpses of cherished memories through her social media stories. In one video, Jaeger is seen resting his paw affectionately on Urvashi's shoulder as she smiles for the camera. Another video clip shows the husky in his playful mood with Urvashi's mother.

In another picture, Jaeger is seen lying peacefully near the home temple.

Urvashi has earlier too has shared umpteen number of pictures and videos of her baby pet dog on her social media account expressing that he played an important role in her life and she loved him immensely.

--IANS

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