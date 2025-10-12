October 12, 2025 11:47 PM हिंदी

UP: ‘Swadeshi Abhiyaan’ lights up Gorakhpur's Kumhar Gali ahead of Diwali

Gorakhpur, Oct 12 (IANS) The impact and outreach of the Central Government's Swadeshi campaign is being felt on the ground and is being reflected in people’s priorities as they venture out to buy products ahead of Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ has brought new light to the lives of the potter community.

In Kumhar Gali (Potters' Street), Gorakhpur, in Uttar Pradesh, there is a soaring demand for clay lamps, pots, and idols of Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Kubera.

The local businessmen are witnessing swelling demands from consumers, who are prioritising swadeshi and country-made goods over others.

Gorakhpur's Potters' Street is now ablaze with light and hope, reflecting the spirit of a self-reliant India.

While Chinese goods once dominated the markets, people are now prioritising indigenous clay lamps and utensils. Foreign decorative items have almost disappeared from the local markets.

Seema Prajapati, a businesswoman from the potter community, told IANS, "Now people are avoiding Chinese goods. Clay lamps and idols are selling well. This has boosted our business and strengthened our financial standing.”

Soninath Prajapati, who has been involved in this profession for nearly 30 years, says, "There was a time when we had to stop work, but now, we have found renewed enthusiasm. The government is providing facilities for the potter community. This Diwali, the demand for clay lamps is so high that we are unable to meet it."

Gudiya Prajapati, echoing similar thoughts, said, "There was a time when the family would discuss the lack of work and the need to close this business and start something else. After receiving govt support, work has become easier.

"Initially, we thought we should close this business, but now the demand has increased so much that the potters’ wheel is spinning day and night," he added.

