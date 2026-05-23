UP Cong chief Ajay Rai booked over 'filthy, unforgivable remarks' on PM Modi

Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) An FIR has been filed against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai, on Saturday after he was caught on camera making highly objectionable and filthy comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIR also names outgoing secretary Brijraj and 30 unidentified supporters who were present with Rai during his visit to Mahoba. The case was filed based on a complaint by BJP leader and advocate Neeraj Rawat.

BJP leader and complainant Advocate Neeraj Rawat, speaking to IANS, said, "Yesterday, through social media, I came to know that Congress party State President Ajay Rai had come to Mahoba to meet his party workers. While leaving, he sat in his car and used indecent and obscene language against the Prime Minister of India, who is respected across the world. It is painful even to listen to those words."

"Ajay Rai does not seem to realise what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country," Rawat said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, speaking to IANS, said, "I wish to inform you that on May 22, 2026, a video came to our attention via social media. In this video, the State President of the Indian National Congress, Ajay Rai, was seen staging an unlawful assembly with his supporters, thereby obstructing official duties and blocking public roads."

"Furthermore, he made indecent and inappropriate remarks against the Hon'ble Prime Minister. In relation to this video, a formal complaint was received at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Mahoba, upon which a case has been registered under the relevant sections. In this matter, legal action is being taken in accordance with the law," she added.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai is seen making distasteful remarks while waving to a group of people, who apparently assembled to see him off.

The highly objectionable remarks made by Rai drew fire from the BJP as the party accused Congress of running a "third-rate nafrat ki dukaan" and said that the UP Congress chief's remarks against the Prime Minister are "unforgivable".

BJP National Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan, speaking to IANS, said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi and his uncouth cohorts like Ajay Rai are running a third-rate 'nafrat ki dukaan' called the Congress Party. Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party has now degenerated and decayed into a den of D-based elements like Ajay Rai, and Congress now probably denotes injurious name-calling. Ajay Rai made the most filthy, foul-mouthed and perverse remarks on PM Narendra Modi, and his remarks are inexcusable and unforgivable."

Uttar Pradesh Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also strongly condemned the foul language used by Rai, while also launching a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who had recently called the Prime Minister a 'traitor'.

"Rahul Gandhi is their leader, and they are his followers. When the leader himself is making such statements, why would the followers stay behind in doing the same... When the leaders themselves are using abusive and inappropriate words, their followers will naturally behave the same way and may even go a step further. This reflects their frustration and disappointment," Rajbhar told IANS.

--IANS

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