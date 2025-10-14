CM Yogi Adityanath gives Diwali bonus of up to Rs 6,908 each to 14 lakh govt employees

Lucknow, Oct 14 IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave a big Diwali gift to over 14 lakh state government employees by declaring a bonus of up to Rs 6,908 each for the financial year 2024-25, an official said.

This decision will involve a total expenditure of about Rs 1,022 crore, said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

CM Adityanath said, in a post, “Employees up to Salary Matrix Level-8 will receive a bonus of up to Rs 6,908 per eligible employee based on 30 days' emoluments. This is a gift from @UPGovt in appreciation of the employees' loyalty, hard work, and contribution.”

The CM Office said, “Congratulations to all state employees and advance Diwali greetings.”

“The UPCM @myogiadityanath has directed that the payment of bonus to eligible employees be ensured in a time-bound manner so that all families can celebrate this festival with joy and enthusiasm,” it said.

The Chief Minister said that the role of government employees in the progress of the state is extremely important, and the government is committed to their welfare at every level, it said.

“This financial benefit before Diwali will bring joy and excitement to the families of state employees and infuse new energy into governance and administration. Congratulations to all state employees and advance Diwali greetings,” said the post.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that robust and credible data is essential to measure progress in key sectors such as agriculture, industry, health, and education, and assured continued institutional support for all statistical initiatives in the state.

He attended a high-level meeting with Professor Rajiva Laxman Karandikar, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC), and other members, along with Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Member Secretary, NSC.

CM Adityanath welcomed the suggestions and expressed the state’s readiness to collaborate closely with MoSPI and NSC.

The discussion focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s statistical system to support its vision of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

The Chief Minister appreciated the collaborative efforts of MoSPI and NSC in improving data quality, particularly in the estimation of State GDP, Consumer Price Index, employment indicators, and industrial statistics.

He also emphasised the state government’s commitment to data-driven planning and real-time monitoring through initiatives such as the CM Dashboard and the One Trillion Economy Mission.

NSC Chairman highlighted the pivotal role of reliable statistics in framing evidence-based public policy.

Karandikar reiterated NSC’s commitment to support the state in methodological and technical areas such as Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimation, price statistics, and survey design.

