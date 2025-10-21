CM Yogi dispatches 1,000 quintal wheat seeds for flood-hit Punjab farmers

Lucknow, Oct 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday flagged off the dispatch of 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds to flood-hit Punjab to ensure that foodgrain production in that state does not dip drastically due to the natural calamity.

Speaking at an event in the state capital, he said, “In this time of crisis, we stand with the farmers of Punjab. With this commitment, the Uttar Pradesh government, through the Agriculture Department and the Uttar Pradesh Seed Development Corporation, is dispatching 2,500 bags, equivalent to 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds, for Punjab."

He said due to heavy rainfall in Punjab this year, all aspects of public life were severely affected. “Even the seeds stored there were damaged by the flood. It is feared that this may impact the agriculture in the region and affect the yields of hardworking farmers,” he said, showing solidarity with flood-hit peasants in Punjab.

In a post on X, CM Adityanath said, “Participated in a programme organised today in Lucknow for the flag-off of vehicles for seed assistance to flood-affected farmers of Punjab by the Uttar Pradesh government. In the adverse situation arising from excessive rainfall and floods, the Uttar Pradesh government stands in solidarity with farmer brothers of Punjab.”

Earlier, addressing a gathering on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the Chief Minister cautioned citizens to guard against cybercrimes.

“In the current environment, the digital revolution has made our lives easier, while challenges like cybercrime have also emerged before us. The police force has taken concrete steps for effective action against cybercrime,” said CM Adityanath.

Reiterating the BJP-led state government’s commitment to protect citizens from cyber fraudsters, CM Adityanath said, “The 1930 helpline centre against cybercrime has been upgraded to handle 1.60 lakh calls per month and equipped with hi-tech analytics.”

The Chief Minister said a cyber fraud mitigation centre is also planned to strengthen the fight against conmen.

CM Adityanath said that cybercrime-related money frozen or saved in the banking sector has increased from Rs 26.70 crore in July 2025 to Rs 39.40 crore in September 2025.

“Alert police station-level cybercrime teams have saved the public’s Rs 10 crore between June 1 and August 15, 2025,” he said.

He also highlighted the UP government’s efforts to work with private companies to spot social media posts related to attempts to commit suicide and save precious lives.

“As many as 1,460 lives have been saved due to the UP government’s proactive action, with the help of private companies, between January 1, 2023, to October 10, 2025, by acting on social media posts related to suicide,” said CM Adityanath.

During the event, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the Uttar Pradesh Police force who laid down their lives at the altar of duty.

At the same time, he also assured the families of the martyred policemen that the government is committed to taking every necessary step with complete sensitivity for their welfare and facilities, said a statement on social media.

