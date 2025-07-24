July 24, 2025 2:23 PM हिंदी

Uorfi Javed shuts down trolls, reveals her face without lip fillers and swelling

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Uorfi Javed, on Thursday, took to social media to shut down trolls in her signature bold style.

Addressing the recent memes and online comments about her appearance, the actress shared a video revealing her face without lip fillers and swelling. In her post, Uorfi said she had a good laugh over all the trolling. Sharing her images and video, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant wrote, “All the trolling and the memes, honestly I had a good laugh! Here you go this is my face without the fillers or swelling now, not used to seeing my face or lips like that I’ve used a lip plumper here tho.”

In the images, Javed could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Reacting to her post, Divyaa Agarwal commented, “You are beautiful.” Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Beautiful beautiful.”

Uorfi Javed recently made headlines after she took to Instagram to reveal the side effects of getting her lip fillers dissolved. Her visibly swollen face raised eyebrows on social media. She captioned the video, “No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. Finally, I found @dr.rickson , trust me he’s the best #notsponsored.”

On the work front, Uorfi emerged as a winner on the reality show ‘The Traitors.’ Reflecting on her stint in the show, the model-actress told IANS, “I didn’t really see myself in Bigg Boss, since I left within a week. Bigg Boss is very different. The Traitors is a completely different game. In The Traitors, you have to use your brain. Fights do happen—naturally—when there are four different people with different personalities. But I controlled myself. The goal on that show is to win, not to fight. The Traitors is pure class on Prime.”

She added, “The Traitors was about manipulation, but I did it positively—appeared harmless, avoided confrontations, and maintained an innocent façade. That was my survival technique.”

