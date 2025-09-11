Uorfi Javed shows ‘road to recovery’ from swollen lips, says she’s found something better than lip fillers

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed, on Thursday, took to social media to show her ‘road to recovery’ from swollen lips. She also shared that she has discovered something even better than lip fillers.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Uorfi posted a series of her photos and captioned it as, “Road to recovery So many people said so much made so many reels Some said ‘ it’s upar wale ka azaab’ Fruit for my bad deeds I had a good laugh at them all even the memes Waise I’ve discovered something better than lip fillers to make my lips fuller. In the next video, my lip care.”

The images and videos trace Uorfi Javed’s journey from showing her swollen lips to her present-day recovery pictures. The final video shows the actress confidently flaunting her lips while recording herself.

Uorfi Javed recently grabbed attention on Instagram as she opened up about the aftermath of dissolving her lip fillers. Her visibly swollen lips quickly sparked buzz across social media.

Sharing her video, ‘The Traitors’ winner wrote, “No, this is not a filter; I decided to get my fillers dissolved, as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful.”

Since then, Javed has been on the receiving end of constant comments and reactions from social media users.

On the professional front, Uorfi recently clinched victory on the reality show “The Traitors.” The actress took to Instagram to reveal the abusive messages she received online after emerging victorious on Karan Johar’s show. Sharing screenshots, Uorfi wrote, “When we you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this but this time it’s not because of my clothes but because I won a show. Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win you resort to abusing and threatening.”

--IANS

ps/