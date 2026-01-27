January 27, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Unni Mukundan pens note of gratitude after attending reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note of gratitude after attending the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the Republic Day, saying he was deeply thankful for this opportunity and for everyone who had been a part of his path.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, the Malayalam actor, who posted pictures of himself in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, wrote, "Grateful beyond words for this unforgettable moment. Standing at the Parliament House on a personal invitation from the Hon’ble President of India is not just an honour."

He further went on to observe, "It is a reminder of how far dreams can take you when you stay sincere to your journey. From humble beginnings to moments like these, I am reminded that faith, discipline, and perseverance truly open doors you never imagined. Deeply thankful for this opportunity and for everyone who has been part of my path."

It may be recalled that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had attended the reception hosted by the President. The actress, for her part, had said, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful."

On the work front, Unni Mukundan has a series of films, including 'Maa Vande', the biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unni Mukundan, who will be seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Maa Vande', had shared a video of the 'muhurat' on his social media pages and said, “#MaaVande now rolling! A new chapter unfolds to tell the story of the man who forged the destiny of a nation. @iamunnimukundan @veer.reddy.official @kranthikumarch @silver_cast_creations @dopkksenthilkumar @ravibasrur @SreekarPrasa #SabuCyril @solomonstunts @nsgangadhar @dhaniaelay."

Backed by Veer Reddy M. under the Silver Cast Creations banner, 'Maa Vande', which features Unni Mukundan in the lead, is helmed by writer-director Kranthi Kumar C.H.

The film draws from real-life incidents, weaving together the personal and political facets of PM Modi’s life with authenticity, dignity, and scale.

'Maa Vande' boasts a fine technical team comprising action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, director of photography K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur -- artists whose collective body of work includes landmark films such as 'Baahubali' and 'Salaar', with Basrur’s music having defined the soundscape of 'KGF'.

