Unit of Sai Durgha Tej’s 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu' to shoot spectacular action sequence in upcoming schedule

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Rohith KP's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu', featuring Telugu star Sai Durgha Tej in the lead, is now hectically gearing up to begin its next schedule during which a spectacular action sequence is to be shot.

Sources in the know say that the much-awaited Pan-India film has now entered a crucial phase in shooting and that it is all set to commence its next schedule.

For the unaware, the upcoming film has triggered huge interest. Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film is being mounted on a grand scale with a budget of ₹125 crore, making it the biggest project in Sai Durgha Tej’s career.

Sources hint that the upcoming schedule will commence in mid-September. A spectacular action sequence that is to be choreographed by National Award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

Sources also claim that Sai Durgha Tej will face off against a Bollywood superstar in a powerful antagonist role. Extensive CGI work is also progressing rapidly to elevate the cinematic experience.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the female lead in this film, which will also feature a huge star cast including Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Saikumar, Ananya Nagalla and Ravi Krishna.

Sai Durgha Tej has been working with unwavering dedication for the past two years on Sambarala Yeti Gattu, preparing for this transformative and emotionally intense role.

Initially planned for a Dussehra release, the film's timeline has shifted due to the industry strike, and the makers are to announce a new release date soon.

Backed by a stellar team, SYG stands tall as one of Primeshow Entertainment’s most prestigious ventures after their blockbuster HanuMan.

Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Sambarala Yeti Gattu is gearing up to be a landmark Pan-India action drama.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film is by Naveen Vijaya Krishna and costumes are by Ayesha Mariam.

