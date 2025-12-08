India will have to utilise Bumrah carefully in T20Is against SA: Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel said his eyes will be fixed on how the side manages Jasprit Bumrah’s quota of overs in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting in Cuttack on Tuesday.

In T20Is this year, India has used Bumrah to bowl majorly in the powerplay, meaning that he isn’t used much in the back end of the innings. “It’s an important series for India, especially against the World Cup runners-up South Africa. It will be good preparation. There are a few things I'm looking forward to. Number one is how India uses Jasprit Bumrah," said Patel on JioStar.

"India has utilised his three overs in the powerplay since the Asia Cup, and even in the Australia tour, that was the strategy. If they bowl him for three overs in the Powerplay, he only has one over left for the death, which is the 19th over. So, India will have to use him carefully. If they want him to bowl three overs early, then Arshdeep Singh has to partner Bumrah in the death overs," he added.

On the return of Hardik Pandya, who recovered from a quadriceps injury sustained in the Asia Cup, Patel said his comeback is also a key factor for the Indian team in the final leg of their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

"The comeback of Hardik Pandya is key. He did really well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He’s coming back into form, and he is an important player. He contributes with both, bat and ball. His presence in the lineup is crucial because he brings experience and also guides the youngsters. I am looking forward to his comeback," he said.

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma has carried his international form into the domestic circuit by piling up 304 runs at 50.66 and a strike rate of above 249 for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including hitting a blistering 148 off 52 balls against Bengal.

"Abhishek Sharma is the player of the season. He has been getting a lot of runs and hitting a lot of sixes. Can he continue this form? I think he can. He was the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup and on the Australia tour. He is also the number one ranked T20I batter. The runs from his bat at the top of the order will be crucial for India’s success in this five-match series against South Africa," concluded Patel.

--IANS

nr/bc