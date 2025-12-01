December 01, 2025 5:35 AM हिंदी

Unit of 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' begins filming dance number featuring actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh

Unit of 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' begins filming dance number featuring actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh (Photo Credit: Anil Ravipudi/X)

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's much-awaited mass family entertainer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring Mega star Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, have now begun filming a song number featuring top stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh.

Sources close to the unit say that the makers have begun filming a stylish dance number on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Gachibowli. For the first time ever, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will be seen shaking a leg together in a grand celebration number.

Bheems Ceciroleo has composed a perfect dance number with electrifying beats, the sources claimed and added that the song features over 500 dancers, who have turned the set into a carnival of colour, rhythm, and vibe.

The sources point out that the explosive energy, nonstop cheers, and magical camaraderie between the two stars in the dance number are likely to make the song a favourite of fans and movie buffs.

The team is also gearing up to release a soulful romantic track featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara soon.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

One other reason for fans to be excited about this film is that actor Venkatesh plays a cameo in the film. This will be the first time that actors Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi will be seen appearing together in a film.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting, the film boasts top-tier technical talent.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana. The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

--IANS

mkr/

