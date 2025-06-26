Unit of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' wraps up Hyderabad schedule!

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Director Nahas Hidhayath, who is now working on his Malayalam film, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Thursday announced that they had wrapped up the film's Hyderabad schedule.

Taking to his social media timelines, Nahas Hidhayath wrote, "Wrapped up the day with a cinematic bang! #schedulewrap #imgame @dqswayfarerfilms sooon."

The director, like actor Antony Varghese who plays a pivotal role in the film, also seems to have taken a liking for Hyderabad.

Nahas Hidhayath shared an Instagram story that Antony Varghese put out on Hyderabad, where the crew had been shooting the film.

In it, Antony Varghese said, "Grateful heart, unforgettable city. As I wrap up my shoot and bid farewell to the vibrant city of Hyderabad, my heart is full. From the iconic Charminar to the bustling streets of Banjara Hills, every corner of this city welcomed me with warmth and energy. I'm deeply thankful to the incredible people who showed me nothing but respect and love -- Your kindness will stay with me. Hyderabad, you were more than just a location - you felt like home. Until we meet again!"

It may be recalled that the film officially went on floors only on May 3 this year. Dulquer Salmaan had announced the commencement of shooting on his social media timelines.

The popular actor wrote, "At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film, “I’m Game” ! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule!"

The film has an impressive cast list that includes one of Tamil cinema's top directors Mysskin and young gifted Tamil actor Kathir.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design will be by Deepak Parameshwaran.

