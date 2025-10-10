October 10, 2025 11:50 AM हिंदी

Unit of Antony Varghese's Kattalan wraps up Thailand schedule

Unit of Antony Varghese's Kattalan wraps up Thailand schedule (Photo Credit: Cube Entertainments/Instagram)

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) The unit of the pan-Indian Malayalam film 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, has wrapped up the film's Thailand schedule, its makers have now announced.

Cubes Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram account to post a video of the unit shooting in Thailand and wrote, "The Hunt returns to home as Thailand schedule wrapped up."

It may be recalled that the unit had begun its Thailand schedule on October 1 this year.

Taking to its Instagram page, Cubes Entertainments had then announced, "Action Goes International- KATTALAN Thailand Schedule Begins. CUBES ENTERTAINMENTS X JAIKA STUNTS X KATTALAN."

For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco', is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers had also welcomed actor Parth Tiwari and actor Anson Paul on board the unit of the film. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with Kattalan. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

--IANS

mkr/

