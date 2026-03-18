Anil Kapoor revisits his 90s era with stylish throwback video, highlights his ‘moustache & energy never left’

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor recently sent fans on a nostalgic ride after sharing a stylish throwback montage video celebrating his iconic 90s era in Bollywood.

The veteran actor posted a video featuring many pictures from his younger days in Bollywood, further showcasing his trademark moustache and charismatic personality.

For the in-video caption, Anil wrote,

“Dad, what were you like in your 90’s?”

Sharing the video, the actor wrote on his social media account,

“Proof that the 90’s never really left. Neither did the moustache… or the energy.”

In the video montage, Anil Kapoor shared a lot of pictures from his dapper and dashing self from his younger days of the 90s era of Bollywood.

Talking about Anil's look, the actor’s signature moustache and suave persona became a hit with his fans.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor, along with Jackie Shroff, was among the few actors in Bollywood who consistently sported a moustache throughout their professional career, and seamlessly turned it into a trademark style statement.

Even after 4 decades in Bollywood, the actor continues to maintain remarkable fitness and energy, and follows a disciplined lifestyle.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the film Woh Saat Din in 1983 and went on to build an illustrious career with more than 100 films to his credit.

Some of his finest performances include Tezaab, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Lamhe, Ladla, Nayak: The Real Hero and the ensemble drama Dil Dhadakne Do among many others.

On the personal front, Anil Kapoor has been married to Sunita Kapoor for over four decades. The couple are parents to three children, actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Beyond Bollywood, Anil Kapoor has also made his mark in Hollywood.

He appeared in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and the Hollywood action film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

–IANS

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