October 25, 2025 9:14 PM हिंदी

Union MoS George Kurian urges fisheries workers to register under NFDP

Union MoS George Kurian urges fisheries workers to register under the NFDP

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying George Kurian on Saturday called on all stakeholders in the fisheries sector to register under the National Fisheries Development Programme (NFDP) to avail insurance coverage and various welfare benefits.

During a Fisheries Outreach Programme in Thrissur, the minister said that the NFDP aims to ensure that maximum benefits reach those associated with the fishing community, an official statement said.

The minister appreciated the Government of Kerala for extending full cooperation in implementing the Central government policies in the fisheries sector.

Highlighting the progress made in infrastructure development, Kurian said that many fishing harbours have been redeveloped through the joint efforts of both governments. The minister also informed about the provision of low-interest loans for the development of fishing harbours.

The minister said that nine integrated coastal villages in Kerala have been selected for development, adding that facilities such as processing centres, kiosks, and community centres will be installed in these villages.

The central government will fully fund these projects aimed at promoting climate-resilient and technology-driven fisheries, with an allocation of Rs 2 crore, while the state government will identify beneficiaries, Kurian said.

The minister emphasised the importance of increasing fisheries production, highlighting that India is the second-largest fish producer and processor in the world.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting cooperative societies of fish farmers, ensuring that they receive due benefits under welfare and development schemes.

The Outreach Programme aimed to create awareness among fishers and fish farmers about various welfare and livelihood enhancement schemes of the Government of India and to promote sustainable fisheries practices, the statement said.

During the event, George Kurian distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs), transponders, and NFDP registration certificates and discussed opportunities for strengthening Kerala’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors, the statement noted.

--IANS

aar/dan

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons