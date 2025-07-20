July 20, 2025 9:45 AM हिंदी

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, as part of preparations ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to commence on Monday, July 21.

The meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe.

This customary pre-session meeting aims to foster cooperation and coordination among all political parties to ensure the smooth and productive functioning of both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, during the upcoming session.

The floor leaders of all major political parties in Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting.

During the interaction, the central government is expected to present its legislative agenda and seek consensus on key issues to be discussed in the session.

According to official sources, the Monsoon Session will run from July 21 to August 21, and will include 21 sittings. Notably, no sittings have been scheduled between August 12 and August 18.

Addressing the media earlier, Minister Rijiju said that the government is fully prepared to discuss important national matters and pending legislation. "Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone," he said.

Among the critical bills likely to be taken up during this session are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. In total, seven pending bills have been listed for consideration and passage, while eight bills are proposed to be restored for discussion.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Monsoon fury claims over 200 lives in Pakistan

Monsoon fury claims over 200 lives in Pakistan

India-Pakistan clash called off at World Championship of Legends amid players, sponsor boycott

World Championship of Legends: India-Pakistan clash called off amid players, sponsor boycott

Former cricketer Suresh Raina at an event of the World Championship of Legends in New Delhi. (file photo)

Indian players refuse to play against Shahid Afridi in World Championship of Legends clash

Death toll rises to 37 after cruise ship capsizes in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Death toll rises to 37 after cruise ship capsizes in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to chair all-party meeting today ahead of monsoon session

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files bail application, calls FIR fictitious

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files bail application, calls FIR fictitious

Priya Malik wins silver while Manisha takes bronze as Indian women wrestlers continue to shine in the ongoing 4th Ranking Series – 'Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial' in Budapest on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

Priya wins silver, Manisha bronze as Indian women wrestlers continue to shine in Budapest

Luciano Darderi of Italy overcomes top seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, sets up summit clash with Jesper De Jong Nordea Open at Bastad in Sweden on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Nordea Open: Darderi overcomes top seed, sets up summit clash with De Jong

Urban Development Year 2025 celebrated in Ahmedabad in presence of CM Bhupendra Patel

Urban Development Year 2025 celebrated in Ahmedabad in presence of CM Bhupendra Patel

Pacer Arshdeep Singh suffers injury ahead of fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series to be played in Manchester from July 23.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Arshdeep suffers injury ahead of fourth Test