Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expresses delight at revisiting the aura of a bygone era at premiere of 'Umrao Jaan'

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, attended the grand premiere of the remastered version of the iconic film “Umrao Jaan.”

Expressing his delight, the minister said the experience was like revisiting the aura and grandeur of a bygone era. The event, held in the presence of legendary filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and several dignitaries, celebrated the timeless charm of the cinematic classic. Hardeep Singh Puri also took to his social media handles to express his admiration for the remastered version of "Umrao Jaan", calling it a nostalgic journey into the elegance and cultural richness of classic Indian cinema.

He shared glimpses from the premiere and praised filmmaker Muzaffar Ali for preserving the film’s timeless legacy.

The Union Minister wrote, “Delighted to revisit the aura and grandeur of a bygone era at the premier of the remastered version of the iconic Umrao Jaan, re-released in cinemas with the legendary filmmaker Muzaffar Ali Ji and several other friends and dignitaries today. When it first released in 1981, the meticulously crafted and elaborately mounted film captured the imagination of cinegoers and went on to transform into an all time great and a once in a lifetime experience with its brilliant showcasing of the finest of Awadhi culture, costumes and tehzeeb.”

“In the words of the filmmaker himself, “There are films that are made, and then there are films that are born. Umrao Jaan is not just a film, it’s a prayer wrapped in a ghazal.”

He added, “Born from his heart, this masterpiece was brought alive by the evolution of the timeless talent of Rekha Ji, unparalleled poetry by Shahryar Sb set to tune by Khayyam Sb and soulfully rendered among others by the legendary Asha Bhosle Ji, and stellar performances by some of India’s finest actors.”

Hardeep Singh Puri concluded his post writing, “This winner of four National Awards, is a must watch for aficionados of period tales and culture, students of cinema and cinegoers of every generation. This celluloid jewel is one of the many such classics which are being digitally restored by @MinOfCultureGoI for the audience of this generation and for those to follow. @NFAIOfficial #UmraoJaan @ashabhosle #Rekha @PicturesPVR @PIB_India @MIB_India #MuzaffarAli #Awadh #Ghazals.”

Over three decades since its original release, the iconic film “Umrao Jaan” returned to cinemas in all its glory on June 27, 2025. Starring Rekha in one of her most acclaimed performances, the timeless classic has been re-released in a restored 4K version.

