Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes his granddaughter as Kartikey becomes father

New Delhi/Bhopal, Jan 21 (IANS) The Chouhan family is celebrating a heart-warming milestone as Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become a grandfather for the first time.

His elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, and daughter-in-law Amanat Bansal welcomed a baby girl, bringing immense joy and adding a new chapter of happiness to the prominent political household.

Announcing the precious joyful moments, the Union Minister Chouan wrote on his X handle, “Our precious little Lakshmi has finally arrived, blessing our home. Kartikeya, my son, has stepped into the sacred role of fatherhood. Amanat has become a mother. Kokila is now a grandmother, and I have become a grandfather. Kunal and Riddhi are uncle and aunt. Anupam ji is the maternal grandfather, Ruchita is the maternal grandmother, and Aryan maternal uncle. In 2025, two beautiful daughters entered our lives - Amanat and Riddhi. In 2026, our Ila was born. And now, in this same blessed year, Lakshmi has arrived…”

He has also shared a video of the hospital gallery where the little girl was born to add immense joy to the family. The little princess arrived recently, filling the home with cheer and excitement.

Sources close to the family describe the moment as profoundly special, with the newborn daughter marking the first grandchild for Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh.

The proud parents, Kartikey and Amanat, are said to be overjoyed, embracing parenthood with love and gratitude. Kartikey Singh Chouhan, a lawyer educated at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, married Amanat Bansal in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in March 2025.

Amanat, daughter of Liberty Shoes Executive Director Anupam Bansal and Ruchita Bansal, holds an MSc in Psychological Research from Oxford University. Their wedding was a high-profile event attended by political leaders, business tycoons, and family members, blending tradition with modern elegance.

The couple even took a unique vow during the rituals to plant a tree on every special occasion, reflecting their commitment to environmental conservation.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a veteran BJP leader and former four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has often spoken warmly about family values.

He pioneered “Beti Bachao Abhiyan” as Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. He also initiated mass-marriage functions of girls at the government's expense and later the ‘Ladli Behna Scheme’ to ensure some regular funds to women.

The minister's office and close associates have shared the good news informally, with well-wishers flooding in congratulations from across political and social circles.

The baby girl's arrival has sparked warm messages on social media and in personal circles, with many describing it as "a little princess has arrived home." Family members are keeping details private to allow the new parents time to bond, but the event has brought smiles and celebrations to supporters and friends alike.

As the Chouhan family cherishes this precious moment, the newborn symbolises hope, continuity, and the simple joys that transcend public life.

Wishes pour in for the baby's health, happiness, and a bright future ahead.

--IANS

sktr/dan