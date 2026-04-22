April 22, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

UN Secretary-General candidate Grossi would help move along UNSC reform

UN Secretary-General candidate Grossi would help move along UNSC reform

United Nations, April 22 (IANS) Rafael Mariano Grossi, who is a candidate for secretary-general, has indicated that he would help move the delayed process of reforming the Security Council forward by facilitating the discussions in that regard.

"We know that time has passed (for reforms). We know that circumstances have changed," Grossi said on Tuesday (local time) at the candidates' forum here.

"Coming to a solution that will be good for all is a challenge ahead of all of us, and I look forward to having that discussion with you', he said in reply to a question on behalf of the G4 from Japan's Permanent Representative Yamazaki Kazuyuki.

G4 is the group of four countries, India, Japan, Brazil and Germany, which together advocate for reforming the Council by adding permanent members, and mutually support each other for permanent seats on a reformed Council.

Yamazaki asked him what specific initiatives he would take to reform the Security Council.

Grossi confessed, "I don't see the secretary-general as having a magic wand to solve such a complex matter."

"But," he added, "we recognise the importance of it, and hope to be working and having the conversation with everybody on this very topical issue".

The reform process "is driven by you, by member states, (but) the secretary-general can play a role in terms of facilitation, in terms of providing with an environment that will be conducive to a good and fair discussion among all," he said.

Grossi is currently the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and was nominated by his country, Argentina.

He is one of the four candidates vying to succeed Antonio Guterres, whose second term ends this year.

The Security Council picks the candidate for selection as secretary-general and recommends its choice to the General Assembly, which has to approve it.

In his vision statement for the UN if he is elected, he said the organisation must move from rhetoric and platitudes to diplomacy and concrete action.

It must return to its central mission "to save humanity from the scourge of war".

"In an increasingly complex world, this means being active, not passive, in the face of conflict and humanitarian crises", he said.

"In times of fragmentation and insecurity, impartiality and effective dialogue are essential", and the secretary-general "must engage with all sides, speak with clarity, and act with purpose, particularly in moments of disagreement", he said.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in)

--IANS

al/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

India real estate land deals jump 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

India real estate land deals jumped 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Binu rockets to the top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Binu rockets to top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections (Photo Credit: Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections

investors in banks

Govt to form panel to review 26 pc voting cap for private investors in banks: Report

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footages to find out reasons of fire

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footage to find out reasons of fire