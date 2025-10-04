October 04, 2025 11:17 AM हिंदी

UN chief welcomes Hamas' statement on US Gaza proposal

UN chief welcomes Hamas' statement on US Gaza proposal

United Nations, Oct 4 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the proposal by US President Donald Trump, the UN chief's spokesperson said.

The secretary-general "welcomes and is encouraged" by the statement issued by Hamas, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN chief urged all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the conflict in the Gaza Strip to an end, and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their invaluable mediation work, said the spokesperson.

Dujarric said the secretary-general reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access. "The United Nations will support all efforts toward these objectives to prevent even more suffering."

Hamas announced Friday that it has submitted its response to Trump's Gaza peace proposal to regional and international mediators, saying it has agreed in principle to release all Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a press statement, the Palestinian armed group also agreed to transfer the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats, formed through national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic countries.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE," Trump said Friday on Truth Social, adding that Israel must immediately stop its bombing of Gaza. "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

On Monday, the Trump administration unveiled a 20-point proposal after the US president held talks with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which outlines a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, a phased Israeli withdrawal, a demilitarized Gaza, and international oversight of Gaza's reconstruction and governance after the end of the conflict.

--IANS

int/rs

LATEST NEWS

Over 4.4 lakh chikungunya disease cases, 155 deaths reported worldwide in 2025: WHO

Over 4.4 lakh chikungunya disease cases, 155 deaths reported worldwide in 2025: WHO

Rukmini Vasanth on intensive training for her 'Warrior Princess' role in "Kantara Chapter 1"

Rukmini Vasanth opens up on intensive training for her 'Warrior Princess' role in "Kantara Chapter 1"

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Navjot Singh Sidhu: "Youngsters take to bottle & drugs; 'IGT' teaches to channelise energies in right direction"

Navjot Singh Sidhu on judging IGT: Youngsters take to drugs,the show teaches to channelise energies in right direction

Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

Indian stock market ends holiday-shortened week with positive bias

Indian stock market ends holiday-shortened week on positive note

Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

From handicraft to tourism, GST rejig to boost J&K’s economy

From handicraft to tourism, GST rejig to boost J&K’s economy