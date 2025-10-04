UN chief welcomes Hamas' statement on US Gaza proposal

United Nations, Oct 4 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the proposal by US President Donald Trump, the UN chief's spokesperson said.

The secretary-general "welcomes and is encouraged" by the statement issued by Hamas, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN chief urged all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the conflict in the Gaza Strip to an end, and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their invaluable mediation work, said the spokesperson.

Dujarric said the secretary-general reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access. "The United Nations will support all efforts toward these objectives to prevent even more suffering."

Hamas announced Friday that it has submitted its response to Trump's Gaza peace proposal to regional and international mediators, saying it has agreed in principle to release all Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a press statement, the Palestinian armed group also agreed to transfer the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats, formed through national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic countries.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE," Trump said Friday on Truth Social, adding that Israel must immediately stop its bombing of Gaza. "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

On Monday, the Trump administration unveiled a 20-point proposal after the US president held talks with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which outlines a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, a phased Israeli withdrawal, a demilitarized Gaza, and international oversight of Gaza's reconstruction and governance after the end of the conflict.

