Umesh Shukla reveals his favourite genre of comedy

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Director Umesh Shukla, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, is a fan of situational comedy. However, the director says that it’s just his personal taste. And he respects other genres of comedy as well.

The director recently spoke with IANS, and listed the legendary comic artists. He told IANS, “I think all comedies are comedies. I mean, it's not like slapstick is bad or situational is good. It's not like that. All kinds of comedies from the silent film era, we have seen Charlie Chaplin, Mr. Bean or Jim Carrey. If you look at us, we have seen Mehmood, Johnny Lever and Asrani. But in this film, it's very situational”.

‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit. Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her.

He further mentioned, “There's no slapstick comedy in this. Not in this film. But that doesn't mean that the rest of the people who did slapstick, it's bad. I would say comedy is a comedy. I mean, if you do it, then do it. In general, I always prefer situational comedies like ‘Hera Pheri’ or ‘Golmaal’ directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. I always loved that type of cinema. ‘Padosan’, ‘Chalbaaz’, ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’ that's where our journey started, where we always enjoyed such films”.

Earlier, actress-director Divya Khossla, who essays the female lead in ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, had shared that she always wanted to try her hands at comedy as she has got a comic bone in her.

She told IANS, “I have always, I don't know why, but I have felt that comedy is my genre. And I have always longed, wished and prayed that I get to work in a comedy film. So when this came, I was like, finally, I'm getting to do what I wanted to do. Maybe people don't know that side of me, because in real life also, I have that comic bone in me”.

Presented by T-Series, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is set to release on September 12, 2025.

