UK Carrier Strike Group departs India after 'highly successful' bilateral exercise

London/Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, departed India on Tuesday after a "highly successful" bilateral Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy and "great" port visits to Mumbai and Goa.

"It was a privilege to train, collaborate, and strengthen maritime ties with our Indian partners- until next time," the Strike Group posted on its official X account before departing.

Indian Navy and Royal Navy bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 had commenced on October 5, off the western coast of India. Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.

Whilst the Exercise had been biennial since 2004, it marked the first time in history that a British and Indian Carrier Strike Group conducted a maritime exercise together.

The exercise was conducted in two phases from October 5–12. The harbour phase of the Exercise included professional interactions between naval personnel, cross deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements. Additionally, Joint Working Group meetings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges were also held.

The sea phase encompassed complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions. Both participating nations deployed frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore based air assets.

Participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by HMS Prince of Wales, including assets from Norway and Japan, added sheen to this year’s edition of the Exercise. The Indian side was represented by the carrier battle group of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in company with other surface, sub-surface and air combatants.

"This exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and will exemplify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in India-UK Vision 2035," the Indian Navy stated.

At the conclusion of Exercise Konkan 2025 with the Indian Navy on October 12, the UK CSG participated in a one-day exercise with the Indian Air Force off the western coast of India prior to continuing with its planned deployment.

"Exercise Konkan 2025 will serve as a platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability," the Indian Defence Ministry had highlighted earlier this month.

