Udit Narayan reveals he was very nervous to sing SRK's 'Koi Mil Gaya' with Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Mumbai Dec 12 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol season 16 promises to be a nostalgic celebration for music lovers as two of India’s most iconic voices, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

As they graced the stage, Udit was seen sharing a fun story and a few heartwarming memories from the recording of the chartbuster song “Koi Mil Gaya” from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The song, originally sung by the legendary trio Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Alka Yagnik, remains one of the most cherished melodies in Hindi cinema.

Reminiscing about the recording session, Udit Narayan revealed an amusing anecdote. He recalled feeling extremely nervous before entering the studio, saying, “Jatin-Lalit ne mujhe do sherniyon ke beech khada kar diya. (Jatin-Lalit put me in a fix and put me infront of these two lionesses, aka powerhouses.)” He revealed how he had asked the music directors if he could record his part later.

But Jatin–Lalit, known for being extremely persuasive, said, “Do Sherri ke beech ek sher toh aa jaye (There will always be a lion caught in between two lionesses),” encouraging Udit Narayan to sing.

To this, Kavita Krishnamurthy fondly added to the memory, mentioning how Udit Narayan often showers both her and Alka Yagnik with praise, but when the mic is on, it is he himself who steals the show.

She said that Udit Narayan just needs to hum a simple “hey”, and the sheer power of his voice “reaches the mountains of the Himalayas”.

She went on to recall how while she and Alka Yagnik would rehearse extensively to perfect each note, Udit Narayan would deliver his parts with an ease that felt almost effortless.

