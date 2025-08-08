August 08, 2025 10:35 PM हिंदी

U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India outclass Turkmenistan with 7-0 thrashing

India outclass Turkmenistan with 7-0 thrashing in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers at the Thuwunna Stadium, in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday.

Yangon, Aug 8 (IANS) The India U20 women’s national team outplayed Turkmenistan 7-0 in their second Group D match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers, at the Thuwunna Stadium, in the Myanmar capital, on Friday. India led 5-0 at half-time.

With this result, the Young Tigresses climbed to the top of Group D, having garnered four points and a goal difference of seven. Hosts Myanmar, who drew 2-2 with Indonesia earlier in the day, are second, with the same number of points, and a goal difference of five.

India captain Shubhangi Singh (7’, 42’) and winger Sulanjana Raul (38’, 90+4’) each scored a brace, while Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (14’), Thoibisana Chanu Toijam (35’), and Pooja (65’) netted a goal apiece.

After a disappointing stalemate against Indonesia in their first match, India were hungry to redeem themselves against Turkmenistan, and were at the opponents’ throats from the very beginning. A seventh-minute corner by Sulanjana found Shubhangi inside the six-yard box, and the India captain converted from close range.

Sibani doubled the lead exactly seven minutes later. Neha’s cross from the left took a touch off Turkmenistan goalkeeper Elnura Maksyutova, before Pooja managed to close down a clearance that fell kindly to Sibani to score.

It was all India from then on, as the Young Tigresses, coached by Joakim Alexandersson, attacked in waves. Thoibisana scored the third after the half-hour mark, nodding in yet another Sulanjana corner from inside the six-yard box. The latter got to score one of her own just minutes later, when Remi Thokchom threaded her through between the Turkmen defensive lines as Sulanjana slipped it past the keeper.

The India U20s skipper made it five, minutes before the half-time whistle, but India were not done yet. Despite the massive score-line, the Young Tigresses came out with the intent to increase their goal difference in the second half.

Turkmenistan, however, had learned their lesson and had gone into damage-control mode. Despite their efforts at the back, India added two more, Pooja and substitute Deepika, scoring a couple of tap-ins from close range.

While the result puts India at the top of the table, they have their work cut out in their last match against hosts Myanmar on Sunday, August 10. A win will secure the top spot and a ticket to Thailand for the Young Tigresses. However, a draw would mean that they would have to hope for Turkmenistan to snatch at least a point from Indonesia in their last game on the same day.

--IANS

aaa/

