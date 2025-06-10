June 10, 2025 12:34 AM हिंदी

Two new songs added to Himesh Reshammiya’s Delhi concert

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The set list of music composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Delhi concert has been revealed. The composer, whose songs have gained a cult status over the years, will be seen performing songs like ‘Chala Na Naino Se Baan Re’, ‘Tera Yaad Na Aaye Koi Aisa Din Nahin’ and others at the show.

Talking about the show, the composer said, “The Mumbai show was beyond anything I imagined. The energy, the madness, the love, it left me emotional. And now, Delhi has shown up with the same passion, with the show sold out so quickly! There’s a deeper fire in me this time, and I’m putting in everything I’ve got”.

He further mentioned, “We’re building something truly special for this night, with grand production and moments the audience will remember for a long time. This one’s for all the fans who’ve stood by me through every beat and every note. Delhi, Jai Mata Di - let's rock”.

The aforementioned tracks couldn't be included in the Mumbai setlist due to time limitations, but will now be added specially for the Delhi audience.

The Delhi leg of the Cap Mania Tour ft Himesh Reshammiya has already sold out, a month in advance. The show is set to be held on July 19, 2025.

Earlier, Himesh had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to bring together the industry with WAVES 2025. He said "I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his vision. Thanks to him, this platform has come together. As you can see, strong participation and collaborations are happening, discussions are taking place, and meaningful sessions are being held”.

The singer had said that the day is not far when our music and entertainment industry will be the number one industry in the country.

