Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Two people were killed and six others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles, the US state of California, local authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday, near 14th Place and Griffith Avenue, where several parties were underway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

LAPD officers spotted someone entering what they believed was an unauthorised gathering of over 50 people late Sunday night. Officers shut down the party and arrested one attendee for gun possession, Xinhua news agency reported.

A few hours later, police returned to the same location after reports of gunfire and found eight people shot.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 52-year-old woman died later in hospital.

The six injured victims, aged between 26 and 62, included two in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified a possible motive. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Friday, four people were killed in a bar shooting in Anaconda, US state of Montana, local media reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The shooting occurred at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, a city located in southwestern Montana.

The suspect was identified as Michael Paul Brown, according to a Facebook post by the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center.

"Be advised suspect in shooting is believed to be armed and dangerous," said the post.

Officials posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook and advised the public to stay out of the Stumptown area and surrounding areas.

