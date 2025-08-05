August 05, 2025 8:36 AM हिंदी

Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Two people were killed and six others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles, the US state of California, local authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday, near 14th Place and Griffith Avenue, where several parties were underway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

LAPD officers spotted someone entering what they believed was an unauthorised gathering of over 50 people late Sunday night. Officers shut down the party and arrested one attendee for gun possession, Xinhua news agency reported.

A few hours later, police returned to the same location after reports of gunfire and found eight people shot.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 52-year-old woman died later in hospital.

The six injured victims, aged between 26 and 62, included two in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified a possible motive. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Friday, four people were killed in a bar shooting in Anaconda, US state of Montana, local media reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The shooting occurred at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, a city located in southwestern Montana.

The suspect was identified as Michael Paul Brown, according to a Facebook post by the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center.

"Be advised suspect in shooting is believed to be armed and dangerous," said the post.

Officials posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook and advised the public to stay out of the Stumptown area and surrounding areas.

--IANS

int/rs

LATEST NEWS

Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Two killed, six injured in US Los Angeles mass shooting

Shibu Soren’s last rites today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend

Shibu Soren’s last rites today in Nemra Village; Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend

PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meeting today

PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary party meeting today

Argentine delight at Pan American Cups 2025, win gold medals in both men's and women's sections to clinch spots in the FIH World Cups for 2026. Photo credit: FIH

Hockey: Argentine delight at Pan American Cups 2025

How US encouraged India to buy Russian oil to stabilise global energy markets

How US encouraged India to buy Russian oil to stabilise global energy markets

West Delhi Lions pull off stunning chase to beat East Delhi Riders and continue the season of run-fest in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 Championship at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: West Delhi Lions pull off stunning chase to continue season of run-fest

‘Unavoidable reasons’: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's joint Bihar rally postponed

‘Unavoidable reasons’: Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's joint Bihar rally postponed

Diksha Dagar finishes 46th as Japan’s Yamashita wins Women’s Open at Porthcawl (Wales). Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Diksha finishes 46th as Japan’s Yamashita wins Women’s Open

Targeting us over Russian oil purchase unjustified and unreasonable: India responds to Trump

Targeting us over Russian oil purchase unjustified and unreasonable: India responds to Trump

Hrithik Roshan's mom learns the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’ track from ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan's mom learns the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’ track from ‘War 2’