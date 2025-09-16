Two-day skill festival underway in Lucknow, over 7,500 job opportunities on offer  

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) Coinciding with the 75th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has organised a two-day 'Lucknow Skill Festival' in the city, with promises of job opportunities to over 7,500 youth.

The two-day festival is currently underway at the Colvin Talukdar Ground in Lucknow, where hundreds of youths are turning up to explore employment opportunities and also to get themselves scanned for suitable employment across sectors.

Scores of men and women have thronged the venue in search of jobs and employment. They thanked PM Modi for opening vistas of opportunities for the common citizens and also extended warm greetings to him, ahead of his birthday.

Swati Kumar, a participant in the Lucknow Skill festival, said that she wanted to pursue the LLB course, but her family's conditions didn't allow it. However, today it looks feasible and tenable because the festival has opened prospects of self-financing her education.

"We are thankful to PM Modi for such initiatives, as this enables common people like us to dream big and also work towards achieving them. This has opened new doors of opportunities for us, something that didn’t exist before," she said.

Vinay Mishra, who came to enlighten himself about the opportunities, said, "This is for the first time that such a large number of companies have converged at one place to offer job employment, and he feels proud to be part of it."

Kamlesh, an electrician by profession, said that he came from Prayagraj in the hope of getting a lucrative job under the Skill festival.

"I am a big fan of PM Modi, I keep following him. Either I get a job or not, I will always send warm greetings to him," he said.

Another participant said that he was looking for an apprenticeship and hoped for a good opportunity at this job fair.

The company representatives participating in the two-day festival also appreciated the enthusiasm and zeal of candidates and hoped to absorb the maximum number of talents.

--IANS

