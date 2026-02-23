Two civilians extrajudicially killed, two enforcedly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, Feb 23 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues to escalate in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation on Monday brought to light two separate incidents—the extrajudicial killings of two civilians and the enforced disappearance of another two across the province, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the mutilated body of 20-year-old Janzaib Baloch was recovered in Panjgur district on February 20, after being forcibly disappeared by a Pakistan-backed death squad on October 13,2025.

Citing reports, the rights body stated that his body bore clear signs of severe torture, indicating brutal abuse before his killing.

In a separate incident, another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed, after being forcibly disappeared by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps on February 9 at Mall FC Chowki on the Main RCD Road of Surab district.

According to Paank, his body was recovered eleven days later, on February 20, bearing clear signs of severe torture.

Highlighting the atrocities against Baloch civilians, the rights body stated that a 29-year-old Muhammad Jan, resident of Killi Qambrani in the provincial capital Quetta, was forcibly disappeared on February 19 by Pakistani security forces.

Additionally, 16-year-old Ghaffar Baloch, a student, was forcibly disappeared on February 10 by Frontier Corps personnel from Shopping Road in Kalat district.

In its latest report, Paank documented alarming human rights violations occurring in Balochistan, with a particular focus on enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings targeting civilians.

“The cases recorded during January revealed a deeply concerning pattern of state repression, arbitrary detentions, physical and psychological torture, and unlawful executions carried out by Pakistani security forces. These abuses underscore a continuing climate of impunity and fear across Balochistan,” the rights body stated.

As per the findings, a total of 82 cases of enforced disappearances were documented, reflecting widespread and systematic targeting of Baloch civilians.

Additionally, 44 victims were released after “enduring severe mental and physical torture, further illustrating the use of coercive interrogation methods”.

According to the Paank report, the extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces in Balochistan continue unabated, with the Pakistani military reportedly detaining and killing individuals without due process.

The report recorded 12 confirmed cases of extrajudicial killings during the same period, “highlighting the lethal consequences of unchecked state power”.

Asserting that the findings reflect the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan, Paank called for independent investigations, accountability mechanisms, and international monitoring to protect vulnerable communities across the province.

--IANS

scor/rs