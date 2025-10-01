Twinkle Khanna reveals her best clothing option for a busy day

October 01, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has revealed her favourite clothing option for a busy day.

As her outfit of the day on Tuesday, Twinkle opted for a beautiful green saree with a dark green border and a matching blouse. Her desi ensemble was tied up with huge earrings, a red bindi, some complementary makeup, and a low bun.

Through her latest social media post, Twinkle revealed that she attended not one, not two, but three events in the same attire - from a lunch, to the Durga Puja Pandal, to the Tweak Summit (Twinkle's YouTube platform).

The 'Mela' actress also dropped photos from each one of these events on her Insta handle, along with a note expressing her admiration for sarees.

"A sari goes from lunch to the pandal to The Tweak Summit-proof that a Chanderi multitasks better than most of us on caffeine.

What’s your go-to outfit on a busy day? (sic)," Twinkle wrote.

Reacting to the post, one of the netizens commented, "Sarees are most versatile- they are experimented with jackets / trench coats/ corsets and even worn with sneakers. The best part is however you drape it, whatever the occasion , one can carry it off with confidence , elegance and sexiness all at the same time. In India, definitely a Saree has to be an emotion."

Another one wrote, "Just the fact that you wore one outfit to 3 occasions is absolutely incredible".

An Insta User shared, "Always always the Sari !! It’s The hyphen, and the complete comprehension, versatile, across the sober-sexy-sensible spectrum :) Chanderi, Linen, Chamois (winter)."

Twinkle was seen posing with her 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ co-host, Kajol, during the Durga Puja celebration at the Mumbai Sarbojanin Durga pandal.

She was further accompanied by Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousin Rani Mukerji.

