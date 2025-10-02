October 02, 2025 7:21 PM हिंदी

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol share their parenting advice for Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, received parenting tips from the hosts of the show as they discussed childhood and parenting.

Twinkle Khanna told Alia that she should never try to give a perfect childhood to her daughter but only lots of love. Twinkle said that no matter how much of a perfect childhood a parent tries to give to their children, the latter will one day go to therapy and blame their parents for all their troubles.

Kajol told Alia that the best thing to do is to listen to a child no matter what their age is. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022 in Mumbai.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ is a fun, unhinged and sneakily insightful chat show where Twinkle Khanna and Kajol engage with Bollywood celebrities through candid, unscripted conversations.

The format breaks from the traditional talk show by emphasizing spontaneity over rigid structures. Kajol mentioned that the idea came from her and Twinkle’s natural chemistry and banter, when they talk, it becomes “delightful chaos”.

The guest list is star-studded, as the trailer teased appearances by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Govinda, Varun Dhawan and others. The first episode of the show featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Earlier, on the show, Salman Khan spoke about his perspective towards life and parenthood. When the show host Twinkle Khanna asked Salman about the rumour of him wanting to adopt a child, the superstar replied in negative. However, he did express his wish to become a parent.

He said, “Children, I will have one day soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see”. He then went on to explain how he has a whole “village” to take care of his child as and when the child is born.

He said, “There’s a whole village, a district, my family. The women in my family are there to take care of the children. Alizeh as grown up, Ayaan has grown up. Now we have Aayat. By the time I have kids, Aayat will be able to take care of them”.

--IANS

aa/

