Twinkle Khanna celebrates three generations of creativity in heartwarming artistic post

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna shared a heartfelt moment on social media, showing three generations of women in her family—her mother, her daughter, and herself bonding over their shared love for creativity.

In her post, Twinkle reflected on growing up surrounded by creativity, with her home always filled with art, poetry, and music. She spoke about how this environment of creative chaos shaped her and how she’s now able to pass that joy on to her daughter. The simple act of sitting together and creating something with their hands has been a cherished tradition in their family for years.

Khanna reflected on the enduring influence of creativity that runs through her family. Taking to Instagram, she posted a beautiful video showcasing her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia; her daughter, Nitara; and herself, all engaged in different forms of artistic expression.

For the caption, the ‘Mela’ actress wrote, “Three generations-my mother, my daughter and me-each creating a small piece of art in our own way. I grew up like this, surrounded by creativity. Everyone in our household was always drawing, making knitted little dolls, writing poems. There were sitar teachers and painting ‘sirs’ ambling in and out of the house. It was glorious chaos. I’m grateful I can still give my daughter a taste of that joy — the magic of sitting together at a table and making something with your hands.”

Twinkle Khanna is known for her active presence on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos with her kids, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life.

Work-wise, Twinkle Khanna, daughter of the legendary Rajesh Khanna, made her mark in the film industry during the 90s and early 2000s. She began her acting career with a lead role in the film “Barsaat” and went on to star as the leading lady in several films, including “Jaan,” “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai,” “Baadshah,” and “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.” After a series of performances, she eventually stepped away from acting.

