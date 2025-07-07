Turkey: 12 soldiers killed after being exposed to methane gas during rescue mission

Ankara, July 7 (IANS) Turkey's Ministry of Defence on Monday said that 12 soldiers of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), who were affected by methane gas during a search operation conducted to find the remains of another Turkish soldier in a cave in northern Iraq, have died in the line of duty.

"On July 6, 2025, in the Operation Claw-Lock region, four more of our heroic comrades-in-arms who were affected by methane gas were martyred in a search and screening operation carried out in a cave used by members of the separatist terrorist organisation at 852 Altitude Hill, and the number of martyred personnel increased to 12," the Ministry stated on X.

It mentioned further that Turkey's Defence Minister Yaşar Guler went to the region with the TAF command level to conduct inspections and attend the farewell ceremonies of the soldiers who passed away in the incident.

The ministry said that the incident took place on Sunday, when the rescue mission started to find the soldier's remains who was killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Around 19 soldiers, who were exposed to the gas in the cave, were immediately rushed to the hospital for the required treatment, the ministry said.

Although the cave was cleared by Turkish soldiers, it was known to have been used in the form of a hospital by the PKK in the past, being at an altitude of 852 metres (2795 feet).

In May, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had announced its decision to disband and disarm, ending the four-decade long conflict with Turkey.

The decision came after PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, in February urged the group to meet and formally decide to disband. The leader has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul, Turkey, since 1999.

"The 12th PKK Congress has decided to dissolve the PKK's organisational structure and end its method of armed struggle. The process initiated by Leader Abdullah Ocalan’s statement on February 27, and further shaped by his extensive work and multidimensional perspectives, culminated in the successful convening of our 12th Party Congress between May 5–7," read a statement from the group which was carried by pro-Kurdish news agency ANF.

"Despite ongoing clashes, aerial and ground attacks, continued siege of our regions, and the KDP embargo, our congress was held securely under challenging conditions. Due to security concerns, it was conducted simultaneously in two different locations. With the participation of 232 delegates in total, the PKK 12th Congress discussed Leadership, Martyrs, Veterans, the Organizational Structure of the PKK and Armed Struggle, and Democratic Society Building, culminating in historic decisions marking the beginning of a new era for our Freedom Movement," the statement further said, according to ANF.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for the last more than 30 years.

Turkish security forces frequently conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, targeting PKK hideouts and bases.

